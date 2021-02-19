Two people have been fined for using falsified COVID-19 test results when they returned home to Canada from Mexico.

Transport Canada says fines 10-thousand dollars and seven-thousand dollars respectively were given to two individuals for presenting false or misleading COVID-19 tests and making a false declaration regarding their health status.

In both cases, they got on a flight to Canada from Mexico on January 23rd after testing positive for COVID-19 only a few days before their flight.

The government has not said where they live or what airport they arrived at when they returned to the country.

People are prohibited from knowingly providing false or misleading COVID-19 test documentation.

The Federal Government strongly advises against non-essential travel outside of Canada.