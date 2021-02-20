Officials say COVID-19 vaccines proving effective in long-term care

While the province reported over 500 new cases of COVID-19 across B.C., it also shared some good news.

According to deputy provincial health officer, Dr. Réka Gustafson, preliminary evidence shows that COVID-19 vaccines are proving to be highly effective in reducing outbreaks at long-term care homes.

Gustafson says the evidence is based on immunizations of health-care workers and Elders and seniors living in long-term care.

Meanwhile, during yesterday’s briefing, the province reported 508 new cases.

There are 4,486 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

A total of 217 individuals currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 61 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

From Thursday to Friday, B.C. added 116 new cases in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 286 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 22 in the Island Health region, 59 in the Interior Health region, 25 in the Northern Health region and no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada.