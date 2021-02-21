Another employee of Real Canadian Superstore in Duncan has tested positive for COVID-19.

Loblaw, the parent company of Superstore, says a second staff member contracted the virus this month, and last worked in the store on February 13.

Last week, the company reported a positive test in a staff member and said that person had last worked in the store on February 12.

Since early January, three Real Canadian Superstore employees in Duncan have tested positive for the virus.

Loblaw will not release any personal information about the employees to protect their privacy.

The company says when an employee tests positive for COVID-19, they work closely with public health to ensure notification of close contacts, as well as proper cleaning and sanitization of the stores.

Loblaw says that to ensure full transparency, it regularly updates a list of all positive COVID-19 cases at its stores in each province.