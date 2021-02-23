Another member of Cowichan Tribes has died from complications related to COVID-19.

That brings the death toll related to the coronavirus to four among the First Nation community since the outbreak was declared.

Cowichan Tribes had extended its Shelter-in-Place Order for another two weeks until March 5th.

Members of the community are urged to follow all COVID-19 safety protocols and not visit other households or leave home for non-essential reasons.

They are also being told to get tested if symptoms appear.