Real Canadian Superstore in Duncan reports additional COVID-19 exposures among its employees.

In an update posted this morning, Loblaw Canada says “multiple team members have now tested positive” for COVID-19 at its Duncan location.

The company says that in the interest of transparency, it regularly keeps the public updated when it receives positive test results for employees at its various stores across the Country.

However, the latest update for Real Canadian Superstore in Duncan does not mention how employees have received positive test results.

To protect their privacy, the company does not reveal the names of those staff members.

On the financial side of things, the pandemic has not dampened earnings as Loblaw’s releases its latest quarterly financial report.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, the company says revenue was 7.1 percent higher than the last quarter of 2019. Its retail sales component rose more than 12-Million dollars over the same quarter a year earlier, an increase of 7.5 percent.

However, increases in revenue are offset by the spending needed to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Loblaw says that at its stores across the country it has spent about 42-Million dollars on COVID-19 related costs to ensure the safety and security of customers and employees.