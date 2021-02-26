BC Ferries has canceled some of its sailings this morning because of high winds.

The routes affected are Duke Point to Tsawwassen and Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay between Nanaimo and the Mainland, and Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen connecting Victoria to the Mainland.

On each route, the first two sailings of the day were canceled and BC Ferries will determine the fate of later sailings as the morning progresses.

The weather forecast over the Strait of Georgia calls for strong northwest winds of 70 kilometres per hour gusting to 90.