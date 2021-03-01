A vehicle has been seized and examined by RCMP forensics officers in connection with a fatal hit and run accident last month in Chemainus.

The North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP says the suspected driver of the vehicle has also been identified, but no other information will be released right now.

On the evening of Valentine’s Day, the body of a 42-year old man was found lying on Chemainus Road.

At the time, the cause of death was unclear but the RCMP suspected it was a hit and run.

RCMP Staff Sergeant Chris Swain thanks the public “for their assistance in this serious and tragic investigation,” as well as their patience as the complex case unfolded.

Swain says this will be a lengthy investigation that will take some time.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating.

Neither organization will be releasing or confirming the identity of the victim.