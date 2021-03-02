The North Cowichan Duncan RCMP is investigating an early morning assault that left a man dead.

Just after 1 am this morning, police were checking out several reports of an assault with a weapon in the area of Cowichan Lake Road.

Officers discovered two men outside a residence.

One of the men surrendered to the officers and the other was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The suspect remains in custody as the general investigation section of the North Cowichan Duncan RCMP investigates.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no on-going risk to the general public.

Investigators want anyone who may have been a witness, to contact the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.