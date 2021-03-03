The RCMP says the victim of Monday’s early morning fatal stabbing was a 17-year old resident of North Cowichan.

Corporal Chris Manseau says investigators believe that it was an isolated incident involving two individuals who knew each other.

No charges have been laid at this time and the suspect in the homicide, who was arrested at the scene, has now been released from custody.

Investigators continue to interview witnesses and ask anyone with information that may help them to come forward.

North Cowichan Duncan RCMP Detachment Commander Inspector Chris Bear says for the community, “the thought of a 17-year-old being stabbed to death is incomprehensible.”

He says victims services staff and grief counsellors are assisting those people affected by the death.

Early Monday morning, police responded to calls about an assault with a weapon near Cowichan Lake Road.

When they arrived they found the young man badly injured and he died later at hospital.

A suspect surrendered to police at the time and was taken into custody.

He was released from custody without conditions.

Corporal Manseau says the North Cowichan Duncan RCMP General Investigation Section continues to work closely with the Forensic Identification, Frontline officers and the Coroners Service in the investigation.