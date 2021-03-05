The Cowichan Tribes wrapped up its latest COVID-19 clinic on Thursday as the First Nation dealt with yet another death attributed to the virus in the community.

A sixth person has died from complications related to the virus.

In its latest update, Cowichan Tribes says 255 members of its community have tested positive for COVID-19, but most have recovered.

A two-day clinic that opened on Wednesday was originally for administering second doses of the vaccine to elders of Cowichan Tribes.

However, it was opened up to all members of Cowichan Tribes to receive a first dose of the vaccine after the province extended the window for the second dose to 120 days.

Island or Cowichan Tribes will contact individuals who have received the first dose when it is time for the second shot.