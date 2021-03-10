Cowichan Green Community and Economic Development Cowichan are teaming up to promote local agriculture, innovation, and food security.

The two organizations have partnered to secure up to 750-thousand dollars for the planned food and innovation hub in North Cowichan.

The hub will help create jobs, support farmers, and increase food security.

Small and medium-scale businesses will have access to shared food and beverage processing facilities and equipment.

Cowichan Green Community’s Garden Education Centre on Beverly Street in North Cowichan will be expanded to include a commercial kitchen.

There will be training opportunities, including remote teaching and podcasting capabilities for skills development, entrepreneurship, and business support.

Economic Development’s Barry O’Riordon says, “partnership funding for the Cowichan Food Hub is a dream come true, and years in the making,” and advanced food processing, testing, and entrepreneurship training will promote local innovation.

Cowichan Green Community Executive Director Judy Stafford says they’re encouraged by the “commitment from all levels of government including North Cowichan who are leasing us the land and supporting us through the permitting process.”

The hub will be launched in Spring 2021.