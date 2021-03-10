The mayor of North Cowichan is pleased that Chemainus has been chosen as one of the locations for a Hallmark movie.

Al Siebring calls it good news for the community, pointing to the image boost that Ladysmith has received from being used as a filming location.

At a special meeting last night, North Cowichan council approved a special event permit for production of a Hallmark movie titled the Baker’s Sons.

Equipment is currently being moved into the community and filming is expected to begin Monday and will last all week.