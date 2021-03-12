Don’t forget to spring forward this weekend.

Daylight Saving Time kicks in at 2:00am on Sunday, which means you might want to set your clocks ahead before you go to bed on Saturday night.

The time change means it’ll be darker in the morning but on the plus side, you’ll get an extra hour of daylight past suppertime.

Many in the province, including the B.C. government, have opposed Daylight Saving Time.

Two years ago, the province introduced legislation to nix the time change.

However, the change won’t take effect until B.C. can align with Washington, Oregon, California and Yukon, which at the time were in the process of creating or enacting similar legislation.

That same year, nearly 223,000 people shared their opinions in an online survey from the province, on whether this province should continue to observe daylight saving time.

More than 93 percent of respondents indicated they would prefer a move to permanent Daylight Saving Time.

We’ll be falling back at 2:00am on Nov. 7th.