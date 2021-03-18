Provinces and territories administered just under 700,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines over the last week.

Canada’s Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Howard Njoo said that’s the highest number of doses given in one week since vaccinations began in Mid-December.

As of Thursday, Dr. Njoo said over 3.4 million vaccines have been administered nation-wide, with just under seven percent of Canadians receiving at least one dose.

Dr. Njoo said that includes over 40 percent of people 80 years and older and 12 percent of those aged 70 to 79.

In total, by the end of March, Canada will receive 5.5-million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine, with over 12 million doses expected between April and June.

Officials say 846,000 Moderna doses will arrive next week and about 855,000 doses will come in the week of April 5th.

That will be followed by approximately 1.2M doses in the week of April 19.

As for AstraZeneca, the country is set to receive over 1M doses in April and 500,000 doses in May, and Janssen is expected to deliver 10M doses in the next couple of months.