Island Health says its COVID-19 immunization rollout is off to a great start.

Over March 15th and 16th combined, more than 6,300 people were immunized on Vancouver Island.

Up until March 17th, the health authority had administered more than 81,000 doses of vaccine on Vancouver Island.

“We’re hearing and seeing so many emotional experiences and happy people at our clinics,” said Island Health media relations officer Dominic Abassi.

“We are expecting to immunize approximately 17,000 individuals this week.”

Rollout continues

Meanwhile, Island Health continues to book COVID-19 immunization appointments.

You’re born in 1940 (age 81)

You can start calling Thursday (March 18th) at 12:00pm.

You’re born in 1941 (age 80)

You can start calling Friday (March 19) at 12:00pm.

If you’re born in 1936 or earlier (85-plus) or are Indigenous and born in 1956 or earlier (65-plus), you can call anytime.

When you call your health authority, you’ll be asked for: your first and last name, date of birth, postal code, and personal health number.

You can find your personal health number on the back of your B.C. driver’s licence, BC Services Card or CareCard. If you do not have a Personal Health Number, you can still receive the vaccine.

You’ll also be asked for your contact information which includes an email address that gets checked regularly or a phone number that can receive text messages.

You’ll never get asked for your social insurance number (SIN), driver’s licence number or banking and credit card details.

If you live on Vancouver Island, the number to call is 1-833-348-4787.

If you live in the Vancouver Coastal Health region which includes places like Powell River and Sechelt, call 1-877-587-5767.

Call centre hours are 7:00am to 7:00pm, seven days a week.