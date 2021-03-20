Cowichan Tribes has now been able to lift the Shelter in Place order that was put in place to help control an outbreak of COVID-19 that began more than two months ago.

The announcement was made Friday, but members of the community are urged to follow provincial health guidelines to help prevent a new outbreak.

Outdoor gatherings of up to ten people are acceptable, indoor gatherings of up to 10 people of the same group are allowed, and people can go to restaurants with family members, or visit a hair salon or barber.

People are asked to remain close to home and Cowichan Tribes’ bylaw officers will continue to enforce the Community Protection Bylaw and provincial health restrictions.

The checkpoints will stay up to limit movement between households and in the community.

Six members of the First Nation have died from complications related to COVID-19 since the outbreak began over two months ago.

More than 260 members of Cowichan Tribes tested positive for the virus, but nearly all have since recovered.

Cowichan Tribes will hold another first dose vaccination clinic for members on Wednesday and Thursday.

The latest update on health orders and the upcoming clinic are on the Cowichan Tribes website.