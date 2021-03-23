Occupational Health Nurse, Health & Safety Advisor Siyanna Bennett unpacks first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine at the University Hospital of Northern British Columbia. (Photo from Northern Health)
If you live in smaller communities on Vancouver Island, you could get your vaccine by April 12th.
Island Health says it’s taking a “whole of community” approach when it comes to vaccinations, meaning communities where there is a small population and there are barriers to accessing larger immunization clinics, like requiring ferry, air or 3 or more hours of ground travel could get their vaccine ahead of most people.
There are two groupings in this approach. Group one, which includes clinics for seniors over 80 and Indigenous people over 65 and Group two, which includes everyone in those communities over the age of 18.
As part of group one, the following communities will have vaccination clinics available in their area on the dates provided below.
- Port Hardy 15th & 17th March
- Mayne Island 23rd March
- Port McNeill 16th March
- Ucluelet 24th March
- Tofino 17th March
- Denman Island 24th March
- Sointula 18th March
- Pender Island 24th March
- Port Alice 19th March
- Saturna Island 24th March
- Thetis Island 19th March
- Hornby Island 25th March
- Quadra Island 22nd March
- Gabriola Island 23rd March
- Galiano Island 23rd March
Island Health says after April 12th, these communities will have vaccination clinics open for anyone over 18 who wants a vaccine.
Eligible seniors living in these communities, or a support person on their behalf, can call the Island Health call centre at 1-833-348-4787 (7 am – 7 pm daily) to schedule an appointment.
For group two, the following vaccination clinics will be open.
- Sayward 23rd March
- Port Renfrew 24th & 25th March
- Zeballos 24th March
- Cortes Island 25th, 26th & 27th March
- Lasqueti Island 29th March & 1st, 8th, 9th, 12th April
- Tahsis 29th & 30th March
- Read Island 31th March
- Gold River 6th,7th & 8th April
- Bamfield 7th & 8th April
- Kyuquot 23rd March
- Woss TBD
- Protection Island TBD
- Piers Island TBD
Island Health says residents of Sayward, Port Renfrew, Zeballos, Cortes Island, Lasquiti Island, Tahsis, Gold River and Bamfield can call 877-795-0755 (7:00 am-7:00 pm daily) to book an appointment in a local clinic and only residents of these communities will be booked through this dedicated call centre.
The health authority is also asking you to have your legal first and last name, date of birth, postal code, personal health number, and phone number ready when calling.
For more information on the vaccination rollout plan for Vancouver Island, visit the Island Health website.