The province is easing long-term visitation rules.

Starting on April 1, all residents in long-term care and assisted living will be able to have frequent, routine opportunities for social visitation.

“This pandemic has taken an incredible toll on people in long-term care and on their loved ones,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health.

“We are grateful for the sacrifices people living and working in long-term care and their families have made to keep one another safe. With vaccines bringing an important layer of protection for everyone in our province, it is a safe time to ease visitor restrictions and support safe social connections for people in long-term care.”

Eased restrictions include:

removing the requirement for a single designated social visitor to allow for additional family and friends to visit long-term care and assisted living residents;

expanding the number of visitors so up to two visitors, plus a child, will be allowed to visit at a time, allowing people to connect in small groups;

changing the allowable location of visits so family and friends can visit in residents’ rooms without staff present; and

allowing physical touch between visitors and residents, provided appropriate infection prevention and control measures, like masks and hand hygiene, are in place.

Social visitation will continue to be suspended during outbreaks and will continue to require advanced booking, visitor health screening, use of medical masks and frequent hand hygiene.

Early in the pandemic, public health officials identified people living in long-term care and assisted living as particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.

In response, the province tightened restrictions in an effort to protect seniors.

“This year has been challenging for all of us, but the challenges for those living and working in long-term care and their loved ones have been among the greatest we have faced,” said provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry.

“Now that the most vulnerable among us have received a vaccine, we are safely amending restrictions to give people in long-term care greater opportunities to connect with the people they love.”

People living and working in long-term care and assisted living were among the first to receive COVID-19 vaccinations as a part of B.C.’s strategy to use vaccines to protect those most vulnerable to severe illness first and reduce transmission in high-risk settings.