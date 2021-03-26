A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Longlake Chateau independent living home in Nanaimo.

Island Health says five residents have tested positive for the virus.

Those who tested positive and their close contacts are self-isolating.

Island Health is working with the facility to identify anyone else who may have been exposed.

The other residents of Longlake and families are being informed of the outbreak and Island Health says admissions will be restricted, with only essential visitors allowed into the facility.

Cleaning and infection control is underway and all staff and residents will tested for COVID-19.

Island Health says it will have an additional presence at the site to take any further actions required, support the facility and answer questions from staff, residents and family members and says the following measures are being implemented:

·Admissions will be restricted while the outbreak is in effect.

·Visitors are restricted throughout the site to only essential visitors.

·Cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced.

·Residents, families and staff are being notified.

·COVID-19 testing will be done for all staff and residents.

Longlake Chateau is operated by Atria Retirement Canada.