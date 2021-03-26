Island Health says more than 100,000 people, or about 13 per cent of residents within its jurisdiction, have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Island Health’s Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Richard Stanwick says it “the largest and most complex immunization effort in the history of our province.”

Dr. Stanwick says he’s proud of the “unprecedented work” undertaken by their teams and partners.

Island Health began administering the COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers on December 22nd.

The province is now in Phase 2 of the COVID-19 Immunization Plan, which began on March 15th.

More than 11,500 doses of vaccine have been given to people in approximately 50 First Nations communities in a partnership between the Nations, First Nations Health Authority, and Island Health.