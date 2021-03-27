Thousands of British Columbians can expect to find their ICBC COVID-19 rebate cheque in the mail.

As of yesterday morning (Mar. 26th), the auto insurer says around 30,000 cheques were issued to eligible customers. It’s now working on options to send more cheques in the coming weeks.

ICBC says most customers will receive one-time rebates averaging $190 this spring – their part of approximately $600 million saved due to a “major decrease” in crashes and costs as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. Find more details here.

While the cheques were originally set to start rolling out on March 15th, a cyberattack on a third-party print and distribution vendor delayed the process.

“The safety and security of customers’ information remains our top priority,” ICBC adds. “There remains no indication that any information was obtained by unauthorized parties. The event did not impact ICBC’s systems, which are secure.”