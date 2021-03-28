Police on Vancouver Island are searching for answers after a “suspicious death” in Port Alberni.

RCMP were first called to assist paramedics around the 3500 block of 4th Avenue yesterday (Saturday) at 7:20 am.

They arrived to find a man, believed to be in his twenties, dead on the sidewalk.

At this time, Port Alberni RCMP say the case is “being treated as suspicious.” Both police and the BC Coroners Service are investigating.

If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information, you’re urged to call the Port Alberni RCMP at (250) 723-2424.