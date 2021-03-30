Cowichan Tribes is continuing its effort to achieve community-wide COVID-19 protection through vaccinations.

A two-day clinic opens today for all self-identified Indigenous members living in the Cowichan Valley and their households.

Since vaccinations began in January, more than 2,255 members of the community have received an injection.

The vaccine has been offered to all members of Cowichan Tribes, living both on and off the reserve, staff, teachers at Cowichan Tribes schools and staff at daycare, and front-line workers who interact directly with the community.

Since the outbreak was declared, more than 270 members of Cowichan Tribes have tested positive for the virus, and there have been six deaths.

Cowichan Tribes Pandemic Nurse Lead Fairlie Mendoza says, “when you choose to vaccinate, you are protecting not only yourself but your family, loved ones, and community. Getting vaccinated is an act of caring.”

Acting Health Director Marnie Elliott says the only way to deal with the virus and any stigma is to work together. She says they appreciate the “response to acts of racism,” and adds, “it’s important we continue to spread kindness, not COVID.”

More information on the vaccination clinics is available at the Cowichan Tribes website.