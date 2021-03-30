The Cowichan Seniors Community Foundation says it will close this week after more than three decades of service.

In a news release, Board Chair Sheila Service says the decision to close was difficult, but they are pleased that some of the key programs can be taken over by partner agencies.

Cowichan Green Community has been providing meals for the Duncan Meals on Wheels program and will now take over administrative duties.

Volunteer Cowichan will handle the United Way funded Community Link Project and Community Link Worker programs.

That organization operates the Better at Home program, which is also funded by the United Way.

The Supported Transporation Program has not been operating since April of last year because of the pandemic and will be discontinued.

It began in 2011 and operated with the support of the CVRD.

The Cowichan Seniors Community Foundation office will close on Thursday, but the website and directory will be kept active for a year to help direct senior’s to the services they’re looking for.

The Foundation has help seniors in the region for 36 years.