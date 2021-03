A section of the Cowichan Valley Trail damaged more than a year ago is open for use by trekkers and cyclists after repairs and upgrades were completed by the provincial government.

A culvert failed after heavy rain in January of 2020 and a sinkhole in the trail has been repaired and the culvert was upgraded.

In addition, there have been upgrades to the Mile 66 and Mile 64.4 trestles on the trail.