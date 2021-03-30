The Cowichan Valley Regional District continues to assess the water damage caused after a pipe broke over the weekend and soaked all three floors in the building.

The CVRD offices on Ingram Street are temporarily closed to staff and the public.

A restoration company, electrician, and other contractors were brought in to remove standing water, install driers and dehumidifiers, and examine the damage to the electrical system.

The building is expected to remain closed for the next two weeks while the moisture is removed and restoration work is done.

The CVRD’s IT equipment was taken offline on Monday but later restored.

The staff has access to email and other internal networks.

However, regional district employees are not expected to be working from the Ingram St. building until next week at the earliest.

CAO Brian Carruthers says most staff are well prepared for working remotely, “and many have been doing so for the past 12 months.”

Carruthers says they will continue to provide services as they deal with repairs to their offices.