The Sunshine Coast Connector bus service is hoping to keep service all year round.(Photo supplied by Sunshine Coast Connector/Facebook)

It should soon be possible to get around Vancouver Island and The Sunshine Coast by bus again.

The provincial government has announced more funding for inter-city bus operators, helping them stay open and provide essential transportation services to British Columbians.

“Our government is working to keep vital services operating during this unprecedented time, and this funding will help British Columbians – especially those in rural areas of the province – have a safe and reliable way to travel to essential appointments,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

On Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands, some of the companies getting a helping hand include:

Tofino Bus Services Inc, which provides services between Victoria, Nanaimo, Campbell River, Port Alberni and Tofino. ($1,152,184.50)

Waivin Flags Ltd, which provides taxi services for residents in Port Hardy. ($27,000)

West Coast Trail Express, which provides shuttle bus service (May 1st to September 30th) from Victoria and Nanaimo to the trail heads and between the trail heads of the West Coast Trail and the Juan de Fuca Trail. ($704,700)

Wilson’s Transportation, ($1,467,223.20)

Some of the bus and transportation services on the South Coast: receiving some funding include:

The Sunshine Coast Connector Ltd, which transports residents to and from Powell River and Langdale. ($29,484)

The announcement is welcome news for Vancouver Island and Coast based companies which had to shut down services as a result of a decrease in ridership.

One of those companies, Wilson’s Transportation said it had to temporarily shut down because of a 95% decline in revenue, but thanks to the boost it plans to reopen this Thursday.