The City of Duncan is helping local coffee shops and restaurants following Monday’s announcement by the province that indoor dining will be temporarily prohibited after a dramatic increase in COVID-19 infections.

Duncan will give them temporary permission to use their own on‐site parking areas, without having to make an application.

They will have to ensure all other current provincial and municipal requirements are followed.

On Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that restaurants, bars, and pubs, all found and liquor-serving premises, could only allow patio seating or provide take-out and delivery services.

Furthermore, people, dining on patios should do so with their immediate household or core bubble.

The city of Duncan says restaurants, coffee shops, liquor outlets, and retail stores can also apply to make use of nearby streets, parking, or public property.

The city says these applications will get expedited consideration.

Retail stores and liquor primary establishments can apply to the city to use their own on‐site parking areas.

Any business can use the sidewalk, without a permit, as long as they leave four feet of space for pedestrians to pass.

Next week Council will discuss whether it will waive permit fees and deposits for the Work on City Property Permits.

The City of Duncan says it recognizes that the period of time the temporary provincial health orders are in place will be a difficult time for businesses.