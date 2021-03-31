The Cowichan Valley Regional District has relocated its main reception and building permit administration services to the Cowichan Community Centre.

The CVRD offices were closed to staff and the public Monday morning after it was discovered that a water leak had affected all three floors of the building.

However, while the CVRD has a place for residents to conduct business in person, it’s asking people to handle things by phone or online whenever possible.

Regional district staff can access email and other internal networks and many staff members worked remotely for the past year due to the pandemic.

CAO Brian Carruthers says they will continue to provide services as repairs and renovations are completed on the CVRD building on Ingram Street in Duncan.