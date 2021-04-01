BC has passed a couple of milestones in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The provincial health officer reported a record one-day high of more than one-thousand new cases this afternoon, which pushed the provincial total to more than one-hundred-thousand cases since the pandemic began.

There were 1,013 new cases on Wednesday, including 47 in the Island Health region, bringing the total number of known positives in British Columbia to 100,048.

With the Easter Weekend approaching, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry urges people to help push the curve back down again, “by staying small, staying outside and staying with your same group of close contacts.”

She says “no one should be travelling for leisure or vacation outside of your local communities or regions” because the risk is too great.

She urges people to put the usual travel and holiday weekend gatherings on hold this year.

Dr. Henry also says as expanded visits are set to begin in long-term care facilities, people need to remember that COVID-19 safety plans must continue to be followed, including wearing masks and staying away if you feel unwell.

She says not enough people are protected through the vaccines to be able to put aside any of the safety precautions.

Dr. Henry says “everyone will have access to a safe and effective vaccine, and that remains on track to happen before Canada Day,” but for the time being we must continue to follow all public health orders and guidelines.

She also says the province is awaiting Health Canada’s recommendations regarding the AstraZeneca vaccine to determine what adjustments are needed as a result of the safety concern for people under 55.

Dr. Henry says the current supply of AstraZeneca vaccine is being made available to people between the ages of 55 and 65 on the Lower Mainland, the highest transmission area.