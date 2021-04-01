The RCMP says a drug raid in Duncan is expected to impact the illegal drug trade and drug traffickers throughout Vancouver Island.

The North Cowichan Duncan RCMP and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of BC executed a search warrant Tuesday on Government Street.

Police say two residences were searched that were in close proximity to each other in a complex.

North Cowichan- Duncan RCMP Detachment Commander Chris Bear calls it “a very positive outcome and a substantial seizure. With the ongoing opioid crisis in our communities, targeting those dealing the drugs has become a priority.”

Sergeant Brenda Winpenny, the spokesperson for the CFSEU-BC, says organized crime, the illegal drug trade, and the individuals and groups associated have a presence throughout the province. and “Vancouver Island is no exception.”

Police seized various drugs, firearms, cell phones, evidence to support drug trafficking, and a substantial amount of currency.

Investigators are currently cataloging and totaling up all the evidence.

It’s believed that fentanyl is one of the drugs found.

During the searches, police say people were still trying to access the residences, despite the presence of RCMP, attempting to buy drugs.

Three people were arrested and charges are pending.