Health officials in British Columbia are sharing a rare weekend COVID-19 update, reporting 2,090 new cases over a 48-hour period.

From April 1st to 2nd, B.C. saw 1,018 new cases, and from the 2nd to the 3rd, another 1,072 cases – the highest number of cases seen in a single day since the pandemic began, beating Wednesday’s record.

This from Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix, as they announce a total of 102,970 cases overall in B.C.

709 of the new cases were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, which includes Powell River. Island Health saw 147 new cases.

As of yesterday, Henry and Dix say 90 B.C.’ers are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

And on a bright note, they say over 850,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca-SII COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. 87,455 of which are second doses.

“We are working hard to deliver an easy-to-use provincial booking system for all British Columbians and know everyone is eager to book their appointment, beginning next week,” Henry and Dix say.

Vaccine bookings for people 72 and older, Indigenous peoples 18 and over, and individuals who are clinically extremely vulnerable continue throughout the long weekend.

Henry and Dix are now sending out “an important reminder for everyone.” They say we shouldn’t be travelling outside our community or health authority for vacation or recreation right now.

“Consider day trips only or staying overnight in a local campground or hotel. We have seen too many cases of people travelling outside their health authority region and not using their layers of protection, leading to outbreaks and clusters in their home community,” they add.

“These outbreaks are avoidable, and right now we must stay within our local region — for the safety of your community and for others.”