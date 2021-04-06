Businesses that are creating innovative technologies or services can apply this month for money to support their projects from the province.

The Accelerating Manufacturing Scale-Up Grant program will be accepting applications between April 15 and May 31.

The grants, administered by Price Waterhouse Cooper, are designed to strengthen the province’s manufacturing businesses in all sectors.

Up to 75-percent of project costs are available to a maximum of 250-thousand dollars for individual business projects, or up to 500-thousand dollars for projects involving a group of businesses.

The money can go toward demonstration or prototype testing of new technologies, commercialization of new technologies, products, or services.

The grants can also be used to improve market access or supply-chain competitiveness, operational improvements, or to increase sustainability in supply chains.

Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation Ravi Kahlon says “innovation is essential for our economic recovery,” and the program is designed to strengthen small and medium-sized manufacturers.

The government says there are more than 11-thousand small and medium-sized manufacturing companies in BC that contribute 17-Billion dollars to the economy each year.

More information can be found online at www.bcmanufacturinggrant.ca.