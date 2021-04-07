Cowichan Tribes will hold another COVID-19 vaccination next week.

On April 14 and 15 Cowichan Tribes says it will offer a first dose clinic for all self-identified First Nations, Inuit, and Metis people and their households living in the Cowichan Valley.

Cowichan Tribes says this clinic will be the last chance to receive a first dose of the vaccine from its health workers.

After that, Indigenous people 18 years or older will have to book through Island Health for the vaccine.

The clinic will be at the Ts’wulhtun Health Centre from 12 pm to 7 pm each day.

For more information, visit the Cowichan Tribes website.