Community-based organizations across B.C. that aim to address racism and discrimination are getting a helping hand from the province.

A total of 192 projects have now received support through the BC Multiculturalism Grants program, splitting around $1.2 million in funds to deliver more anti-racism initiatives.

Priority for these recent grants was given to projects addressing anti-Indigenous, anti-Asian and anti-Black racism.

A handful of Vancouver Island-based organizations made the cut, including the Cowichan Valley Intercultural & Immigrant Aid Society.

It was given $5,000 for ‘BIPOC Stories – Cowichan’s Untold History.’ Through the project, it looks to gather, promote, and preserve BIPOC stories and perspectives of the last 150 years.

You can find the full list of recipients here.

“Racism is pervasive and it reaches into every corner of our province. The COVID-19 pandemic has only made the situation worse,” adds Rachna Singh, Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Racism Initiatives.

“That’s why these grants prioritize projects addressing anti-Indigenous, anti-Asian and anti-Black racism. These grants will not only help organizations across the province to address systemic racism, but also provide learning opportunities to foster better understanding and encourage intercultural conversation in B.C. communities,” she says.