The RCMP is investigating the death of a child at a motel in Duncan on Friday night.

Just after 9 pm, ambulance paramedics and the North Cowichan Duncan RCMP received a report of an unresponsive child.

First responders made efforts to resuscitate the child, but the 6-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police remained at the motel today conducting their investigation and the BC Coroners Service is started it’s own investigation into the circumstances around the child’s death.

RCMP Victim Services is providing support to the family.

The identity of the child and the family have not been released by police.