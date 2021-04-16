The closure of the Cowichan Valley Regional District offices on Ingram Street in Duncan will continue for another 14 weeks.

The CVRD building suffered significant damage from a water leak that began on Sunday, March 28, and affected all three floors in the building.

A water damage assessment is complete and the remediation work required to repair the building will take longer than expected.

The CVRD says the main reception and building permit administration services have been relocated to the Cowichan Community Centre, but in-person service is limited to receiving payments and documents.

Residents are not able to request documents or advice from CVRD Land Use Services staff at the temporary location.

Ann Kjerulf, General Manager of Land Use Services, says they are “well-equipped to work remotely and we are continuing to process applications despite recent disruptions to service. We will continue to connect with residents and developers over the phone, by email, and through virtual meetings, until we are back in our offices this summer.”

Although the full building restoration will last until this summer, the CVRD anticipates a phased reintroduction for staff into the building will be possible as work is completed on various floors.