Vancouver Islanders heading to Tofino or Ucluelet over the next few weeks should take note of upcoming 10-hour road closures.

The Province is letting drivers know that a section of Highway 4 at Kennedy Hill will be CLOSED from 8:00 am till 6:00 pm on five consecutive Wednesdays starting on April 28, for the blasting and removal of a significant rock bluff.

A 10-hour closure to blast rock took place last month, and the Province says the contractor completed this blast and the highway reopened on time.

The dates for upcoming closures are:

Wednesday, April 28th

Wednesday, May 5th

Wednesday, May 12th

Wednesday, May 19th

Wednesday, May 26th

The regular project closure schedule of four-hour road closures on weekdays between 11:00 am to 3:00 pm will continue on the other weekdays.

The Province anticipates that after May, the complex high-risk blasting required on the remaining bluff will be substantially completed. That means no further 10-hour closures will be needed to complete the project.

It’s expected that after the completion of these blasts, the contractor will be closer to moving to night-time blasting, as the busier summer months approach.