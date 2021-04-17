Two more schools have been added to Island Health’s COVID-19 exposure list.

Pleasant View Elementary in Nanaimo is reporting an exposure event on April 13th; and more recently, École Victor-Brodeur in Esquimalt is reporting an exposure event on April 12th, 13th and 14th.

This means 17 schools now sit on the list: Two of which are in Campbell River; two in Nanaimo; two in Duncan; one each in Sooke and Parksville; and nine in Victoria. Island Health says locations will be removed from the current public exposures list 14 days after the last exposure date.

According to the health authority, those identified as cases and close contacts will be instructed to self-isolate directly by Public Health teams.

It says that if you have not been contacted by Public Health, your child did not have a high-risk exposure, and they should continue to attend school as long as they are not experiencing any symptoms.

For more details, including the COVID-19 school notification process, visit Island Health’s website.