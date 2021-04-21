A confirmed exposure of COVID-19 has been reported at the Comox Valley North Island College campus.

In a letter sent out to students Tuesday, Island health says an exposure was reported at the schools trades building between April 13th and 15th.

Island Health said the exposure was contained to a small group of people and it has started contact tracing to identify anyone who has had a high-risk exposure.

The health authority says unless you are deemed as having a high-risk exposure, you are not required to isolate at this time. In other words, if you have not heard from Island Health you should continue as usual.

NIC is asking students to check their emails regularly for any updates.