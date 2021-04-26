Story by Catherine Garrett, Vista Radio staff

Two children under the age of two have now died of COVID-19 in B.C.

Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry says the death of an infant in January was caused by the virus.

A recent coroner’s investigation has confirmed the cause, she added.

The child was from the Interior, but was being treated at B.C. Children’s Hospital.

No further information will be released, however, Henry confirmed this is the youngest person in the province to die of COVID-19.

Last week, a child under the age of two died of COVID-19 in Fraser Health, also at B.C. Children’s Hospital.

This comes as B.C. reports 2,491 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, including 104 in Northern Health.

17 people have died over the weekend, the death toll has climbed to 1,571.

There are 8,199 active cases, including 484patients in hospital and 158 in ICU.

126,249 cases have now been reported in B.C.

12,340 people are in isolation.

1,635,372 people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Breakdown by day:

Fri – Sat: +881

Sat – Sun: +847

Sun – Mon: +763

Breakdown by health authority

Vancouver Coastal: +466

Fraser Health: +1,632

Interior: +206

Northern: +104

Outside Canada: +1

Death breakdown by age:

90+: 2

80-89: 7

70-79: 5

60-69: 2

50-59: 1