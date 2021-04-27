A 78-year-old Nanaimo woman is dead after her car was hit by an RV near Parksville.

Oceanside RCMP says the crash happened on the Alberni Highway shortly after 2:00pm on Tuesday, near the old train station in Parksville.

Police say after speaking to witnesses they believe the woman’s car was parked on the shoulder facing Parksville before she suddenly pulled a U-turn to head in the other direction towards Coombs.

RCMP confirm that the U-turn was done directly in front of an oncoming recreational vehicle resulting in a T-bone.

The driver and her 93-year-old male passenger were extracted from the vehicle and transported to Hospital by the BC Ambulance Service. Their condition is unknown.

However, police say the woman succumbed to her injuries while in hospital.

“Neither speed, nor intoxicants were factors in this collision. Charges are not a consideration as the offending driver is now deceased”, explained Oceanside RCMP.