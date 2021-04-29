Story by Dione Wearmouth, Vista Radio staff

Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry announced more vaccines are coming to B.C., as the United States will be sending doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week.

She notes that once these arrive, they will be integrated into B.C.’s vaccine rollout plan.

“We will be receiving much more vaccines in the coming weeks and this process will again be sped up, in the next month we expect to receive over one million doses of the Pfizer vaccine,” added Henry.

Not only will these new vaccines contribute to the age-based immunization program, but they will also help push the workforce program forward as well.

This comes as the province saw 874 new cases of COVID-19.

Of those, 29 were in the Island Health region and 187 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health Region, which includes the Sunshine Coast.

503 people are battling the virus in the hospital while 178 people are in ICU.

Currently, there are 13 active healthcare outbreaks in BC as the outbreak at the Patient Care Unit in Prince Rupert’s Hospital was declared over.

One more person died in BC as the provincial death toll is now 1,577.

Breakdown by region:

Island Health +29 (4,632)

Vancouver Coastal +187 (31,707)

Northern Health +24 (7,140)

Interior Health +60 (10,894)

Fraser Health +574 (74,197)