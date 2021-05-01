Another flight bound for Vancouver Island has landed itself on the BCCDC’s Covid flight exposure list.

Passengers that were on the April 27th Air Canada/Jazz flight #8621 from Vancouver to Nanaimo are now being warned of possible COVID-19 exposure.

It says those who were seated in rows 1 through 7 are affected, and notes passengers seated in these rows are considered to be at higher risk of exposure due to their proximity to the case.

And with this in mind, it says all passengers on a domestic flight with a COVID-19 case should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Other recent domestic flight exposures include:

Due to a large number of flights with a confirmed COVID-19 case, the BCCDC says only flights from the previous ten days are shown above. However, all flights in 2021 with a confirmed case can be found here.