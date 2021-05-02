Another Vancouver Island-bound flight has landed itself on the province’s COVID-19 flight exposure list.

The British Columbia Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) says passengers who were on the April 29th WestJet flight #3171 from Calgary to Comox are now being warned of possible COVID-19 exposure.

According to the BCCDC, those who were seated in rows 3 through 9 are affected. It says they’re considered to be at higher risk of exposure due to their proximity to the case.

And with this in mind, it says all passengers on a domestic flight with a COVID-19 case should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.