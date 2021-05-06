The Malahat Skywalk is slated to open in July.

The massive wood structure rises 10 storeys from the ground to give visitors a view from 250 metres above sea level near the Malahat summit on Highway-1 between Duncan and Victoria.

To reach the SkyWalk, people will walk along a 600 metre long elevated walkway through the forest, before reaching the spiral tower lookout

Malahat Skywalk general manager Ken Bailey says it will give people “a new, world-class tourism experience to enjoy right in their own backyard.”

Bailey says locals will have “the opportunity to be the first to visit, giving us the chance to connect with our community.”

After they have climbed to the top of the tower, people can enjoy 360-degree views of Finlayson Arm, Saanich Inlet, Saanich Peninsula, Gulf Islands, San Juan Islands, Mt. Baker and the Coast Mountain range.

As for getting back to ground level, visitors will have the option of taking an exhilarating ride down a 20-metre spiral slide.