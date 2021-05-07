A pair of student loan websites are back up and running after being hacked.

The province shut down the StudentAid B.C. and LearnLive B.C. sites after they were apparently compromised on Sunday night.

For its part, StudentAid BC says no personal information was accessed.

After the hack, anyone trying to get onto the StudentAid site saw a black screen with “Guardiran Security Team” on the homepage, explaining that the site had been targeted by a group of hackers.

In a Twitter post Monday morning, StudentAid BC – which helps the cost of post-secondary education through student loans, grants, and scholarships – said they are aware the site is down and were working to “resolve an issue affecting multiple government websites.”

Later this week, StudentAid posted on its website that “On May 3rd, the StudentAid BC website, along with other government websites, was defaced.”

“As a result, the Ministry of Advanced Education and Skills Training and the Office of the Chief Information Officer made the decision to take the website down while we investigated the matter further.”

The student dashboard is hosted on a separate platform from the website and was not compromised.

StudentAid BC has confirmed that no personal information was accessed or compromised as a result of the incident.

https://t.co/z7znP94H9e is back online and you can now securely access the dashboard. No personal information has been accessed or compromised as a result of the incident. To learn more visit https://t.co/x8nX2UT8Xi https://t.co/hLzvo3RpAP — StudentAid BC (@studentaidbc) May 6, 2021

“Students should be assured that their personal information is safe and secure, and they can now securely login into their dashboard accounts,” it added.

“The StudentAid BC website outage did not result in delayed payments to students. If students have an issue with their payment, they should contact NSLSC.”