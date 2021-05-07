The residents of Ladysmith and Duncan have received reminders of just close we are to nature in this area.

On Friday morning in Ladysmith, a black bear had to be given an RCMP escort out of town.

In a post on its Facebook Page, Ladysmith said police vehicles followed it along 2nd avenue to the Ladysmith Cemetery where it returned to the forest.

The town said residents can help avoid encounters by keeping garbage cans and compost bins stored securely until it’s time for collection.