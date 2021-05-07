As more than 1.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive in B.C. communities this month, the Province plans to step up its immunization rollout.

This means people aged 40 and older will be invited to book next week.

Invitations to book will be sent via text or email for:

Friday, May 7: 46+ (1975) after 7:00 pm (Pacific time)

Sunday, May 9: 43+ (1978) after 7:00 pm (Pacific time)

Tuesday, May 11: 40+ (1981) after 7:00 pm (Pacific time)

People must register through B.C.’s ‘Get Vaccinated’ system to get an email or text notification prompting them to book an appointment when it’s their turn.

Anyone not registered should register now in one of three ways:

24/7, online: https://gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated;

through a provincial call centre between 7:00 am and 7:00 pm (Pacific time) at 1 (833) 838-2323; or

in person at the nearest Service BC location.

Currently, the Province notes that 43 per cent of B.C.’s eligible target population of 4.3 million have received their first dose of vaccine, “making way for this new age cohort to book their appointments and take the next step in the fight against COVID-19.”

To register online, people need:

their Personal Health Number (found on their CareCard or on the back of a driver’s licence or BC Services Card);

postal code;

first and last names;

date of birth; and

an email address that gets checked regularly or a phone number that can receive text messages.

People who don’t have a Personal Health Number can register by phone or in person. Translations are available in over 140 languages over the phone.

Since the ‘Get Vaccinated’ provincial registration and booking system started on April 6th, the Province says more than 2.1 million B.C.’ers have registered.

To learn more about when it’s your turn to be immunized, visit this website.