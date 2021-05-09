The North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP is asking the public for help locating a lawn tractor that was stolen from Providence Farm.

Police say the green X300 John Deere ride-on lawnmower has a large section of the body missing from the right side.

There is also a large orange “PF” painted on the hood of the tractor and it has a custom built galvanized steel mulching deck plug.

The RCMP says the tractor appears to have been loaded onto a vehicle or trailer behind St. Ann’s church between May 6th and May 7th, 2021.

If anyone sees the tractor or has information that would help get it back to Providence Farm they are asked to contact the non-emergency number of the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP or Cowichan Crime Stoppers.

Providence Farm provides programs to help people dealing with mental health challenges, brain injuries, age-related illness, and developmental challenges.